Cobb County police issue arrest warrant for Georgia sheriff following sexual battery investigation

Sheriff Kristopher Coody of Bleckley County, Georgia has become the center of a sexual battery investigation by Cobb County police.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the sheriff of middle Georgia's Bleckley County following an investigation. That's the latest from the Cobb County Police Department.

According to police in a recent press release, a sexual battery incident occurred Jan. 18 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly at 2450 Galleria Parkway. Following an investigation from the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit, an arrest warrant was issued for Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody on Jan. 28.