3 struck in drive-by shooting outside northwest Atlanta strip club

It happened at Blue Flame Lounge off Harwell Road.

ATLANTA — Police said a car stopped outside a busy northwest Atlanta nightclub and opened fire in the direction of the club early Sunday morning.

At around 4:31 a.m., Atlanta Police responded to Blue Flame Lounge at 1097 Harwell Road NW on a call of a person shot.

They said officers located three men who sustained gunshot wounds. All three were transported to the hospital and were stable. The exact extent of their injuries were not known.

Witnesses told told police that the people inside a vehicle traveling north on Harwell Road stopped in front of the location and fired several shots in the direction of the club.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said in a statement.

They said they continue to investigate the shooting and that the information they've provided is preliminary and can change if new information comes to light.