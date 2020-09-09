One person shot, another struck by shrapnel outside of Blue Flame adult club

Atlanta police said the incident started as an altercation between two groups of people.

ATLANTA — Two people were injured after a shooting at the Blue Flame Lounge in northwest Atlanta overnight.

It happened early Wednesday morning at the adult entertainment club on Harwell Road, just off of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near the Perimeter.

Atlanta police said the incident started as an altercation between two groups of people.

Security guards escorted both groups outside the club and when they went to their vehicles, someone retrieved a gun and started shooting.

One person was struck in the arm and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Another person was taken to Grady after being hit by shrapnel.