Body found along I-20 ramp, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a person found shot and killed along the Pryor Street I-20 highway ramp Thursday morning.
According to Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, the Atlanta Police homicide commander, officers got a call about a person shot around 12:15 a.m.
He added that the victim is about 31 years of age.
Woolfolk said the victim was found by a person walking in the area.
Police said they have interviewed that person who found the body but they are still in the early stages of the investigation.