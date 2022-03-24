Body found along I-20 ramp, Atlanta Police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a person found shot and killed along the Pryor Street I-20 highway ramp Thursday morning.

According to Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, the Atlanta Police homicide commander, officers got a call about a person shot around 12:15 a.m.

He added that the victim is about 31 years of age.

Woolfolk said the victim was found by a person walking in the area.