x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Body found along I-20 ramp, Atlanta Police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a person found shot and killed along the Pryor Street I-20 highway ramp Thursday morning.

According to Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, the Atlanta Police homicide commander, officers got a call about a person shot around 12:15 a.m. 

He added that the victim is about 31 years of age.

Woolfolk said the victim was found by a person walking in the area.

Police said they have interviewed that person who found the body but they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

Related Articles

In Other News

Mitzi Bickers convicted in corruption case | New details