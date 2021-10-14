Police look to ID man found dead in woods behind Clayton County home

They discovered the man on Tuesday afternoon.

REX, Ga. — Police are working to learn the identity of a man found dead in the woods behind a home in Rex and figure out how he died.

The Clayton County Police Department was dispatched to a home along the 6000 block of Saganaw Drive on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Police have only said the victim is a White man. An autopsy is being performed on the body to determine the cause of death.