Police look to ID man found dead in woods behind Clayton County home

REX, Ga. — Police are working to learn the identity of a man found dead in the woods behind a home in Rex and figure out how he died.
The Clayton County Police Department was dispatched to a home along the 6000 block of Saganaw Drive on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.
Police have only said the victim is a White man. An autopsy is being performed on the body to determine the cause of death.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, you are being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.