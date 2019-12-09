ATLANTA — Police say a man was found dead in an Atlanta creek on Thursday morning.

Atlanta Police officers responded to Arthur Langford Jr. Place and Bowen Circle in reference to a person down.

They said a male was located deceased in the creek at the location.

"Investigators have responded and (are) working to determine the circumstances surround the incident," Officer Anthony Grant said.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES:

Train collides with car in Barrow County, driver charged

Chick-fil-A makes good on No Antibiotics Ever pledge for all chicken served

Parents sue school district after teen suffers serious brain injury

19-year-old woman shot while breaking into cars