ROCKMART, Ga. — A decomposing human body has been taken to the state crime lab for autopsy after authorities say neighbors reported a strong smell coming from a shallow creek, Saturday afternoon.

Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner said that around 3 p.m., police got calls regarding an odor in the area. They arrived to find a man's body that was in what authorities said was "very bad shape."

The coroner told police that the body appeared to be in the creek for somewhere between eight and 10 days. Despite initial rumors reported elsewhere, police said the victim's hands and head were still intact but that the body was under bushes.

So far, authorities don't suspect foul play. They also haven't yet identified the deceased man but said that he had multiple tattoos.

MORE HEADLINES

Fayetteville's Kelley O'Hara wins over the internet with US flag rescue, post-game kiss, locker room celebration

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

'Love you mommy' were the last words she said to her mother

District attorneys from across metro Atlanta say they won't prosecute women for abortions