Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department.
There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
The department said the victim could be in his early 50s. The investigation is still ongoing; police said they don't believe foul play was involved or that he was hit by a car.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
