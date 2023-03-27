x
Brush fire leads to discovery of body in Cobb County, near I-75

Cobb County fire crews discovered the body after putting out a brush fire.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A body was discovered Monday morning in Cobb County after crews put out a brush fire at Barrett Parkway and Interstate 75.

Fire officials said there are no details at this time on the victim or what caused the fire in the first place.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

