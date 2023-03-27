Brush fire leads to discovery of body in Cobb County, near I-75

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A body was discovered Monday morning in Cobb County after crews put out a brush fire at Barrett Parkway and Interstate 75.
Fire officials said there are no details at this time on the victim or what caused the fire in the first place.
This remains an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.