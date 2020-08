Investigators said they have not been able to immediately determine an apparent cause of death.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a body of a man that was found in a pickup truck near the corner of Metropolitan Parkway and Saint Johns Avenue in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Steve Avery, investigators have not been able to immediately determine the manner of death.

Avery said that finding will be forthcoming from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.