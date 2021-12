The Henry County Police Department said they found the dead person Tuesday morning.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is investigating how a body ended up on the side of the road in Stockbridge.

On Tuesday, authorities said they were called to the 3300 block of Highway 42 North before 8:30 a.m. Officers found a dead person, a news release reads.

The department's criminal investigations division is now investigating, according to police.