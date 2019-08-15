FOREST PARK, Ga. — Law enforcement officers are investigating after a body was found in a truck Wednesday evening.

Forest Park Police said they were notified around 6 p.m. and responded to the Forward Air facility on Southpoint Drive. The scene is about seven miles away from the airport.

Initially, police said the man's body was in the bed of the truck, but in an update the following day, they clarified that the man was found dead inside the cab of the tractor trailer.

No foul play is suspected at this time, police say.

An autopsy will be performed at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sgt. Kelli Flanigan of Forest Park Police told 11Alive that they are still trying to notify the person's next of kin.

