Body found in Lavonia near I-85, police say

The identity of the victim is not yet known at this time

LAVONIA, Ga. — Authorities are working to identify a body that was discovered in Lavonia around 1 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Right now, the Lavonia Police Department, GBI, and Franklin County Coroner are investigating the death.

According to police, the body was found in the area of David Avenue, near I-85, by someone checking wildlife cameras. That person immediately called authorities.

On top of the victim's identity, police said they still do not know the cause or manner of death.