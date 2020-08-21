Body found near search for missing Arkansas woman

A body was found near where Sydney Sutherland was reported missing, according to the sheriff's office.

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a body was found near where Sydney Sutherland was reported missing.

The sheriff said the body was found around 2 p.m. on Friday, August 21 just north of Sutherland's home. The body is believed to be Sydney Sutherland.

Sheriff David Lucas also added there were 150 volunteers on the ground searching for Sutherland at one point.

"I do know the family. I know them well. I know Sydney and I watched her grow up," Lucas said. "She went to school with my girls and that's what normally, in a small community like Jackson County, that's what you wind up with."

Sydney Sutherland was last seen after leaving for a jog at around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the area of State Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs.

On Thursday, the sheriff confirmed Sutherland's cell phone was found north of her residence.