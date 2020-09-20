Police investigate body found in Walton County home

A friend of the deceased found the body, Monroe Police said.

MONROE, Ga. — Police in the city of Monroe say they are investigating alongside state agents after a body was found in an area home on Sunday.

Police said that they were called out to a home on Roberts Street around 1:30 p.m. They said a person had called to report finding their 67-year-old friend dead.

"The GBI was contacted and is now actively investigating the scene alongside the Monroe Police Department," police said.

Authorities haven't suggested whether or not foul play is suspected, nor have they identified any circumstances surrounding the death they've been able to determine from a preliminary investigation.

The victim's name also hasn't yet been released which is common in the initial hours after death to give police time to notify family members. Aside from his age, police described the deceased as a white male.