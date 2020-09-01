ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the scene of a body found in northwest Atlanta.

Officers "located a decomposing body" on Whiting Street NW and are still on the scene, they said.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the area where there appears to be a lot of cars and tires near the property. Crime scene tape blocked off part of the street and an area in the woods.

Two blocks away, police were in an area off James Jackson Parkway. It is unclear if the two scenes are related.

