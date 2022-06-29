Body found in Peachtree Creek in Buckhead

The creek runs through much of Buckhead.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a body was found in Peachtree Creek in Buckhead.

Police said units responded to a location on Brookdale Drive NW not far from the creek.

Further details were not immediately available.

11Alive's Tracey Amick Peer was on scene and reported several fire and police vehicles responded.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.