Police investigate body found in Clayton County

A death investigation is underway on Upper Riverdale Road, a police spokesperson confirmed.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say they investigating a body found near a well-traveled metro Atlanta road on Monday afternoon.

Clayton County Police officer and spokesperson Aubriel Stroud confirmed at around 3 p.m. that there was a death investigation underway in the area of Upper Riverdale Road.

However, details beyond that are still extremely limited. Police haven't released any details about the body, how long it may have been there, whether they have identified the person, or if foul play is suspected.

It's also unclear exactly where along the two-mile stretch of road the body was found.