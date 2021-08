Authorities are saying there are no obvious signs of foul play.

ATHENS, Clarke County — The Athens-Clarke County Police have identified a body that they pulled from the North Oconee River.

According to a news release, the victim is identified as 31-year-old Tracey Brenning. Her body was recovered on Aug. 22.

As of now, authorities are saying there are no obvious signs of foul play.

However, their statement still mentioned that the investigation is still ongoing.