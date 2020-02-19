CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Despite the fact that authorities were certain the body found yesterday was Anitra Gunn, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation needed to go through the proper channels to positively identify her.

The news came Wednesday morning that the GBI Crime Lab confirmed that the body found off Greer Road in Crawford County was the missing Fort Valley State University student.

Police said Gunn - a 2016 graduate of Westlake High School in Atlanta and a senior agriculture major at Fort Valley State University - was last seen on Feb. 14 at around 11:30 a.m. She spoke to her father that day and he said he wished her a Happy Valentine's Day.

Just after 3 p.m. her body was found about 150 yards off Greer Road in a wooded area, Peach County Sheriff Terry W. Deese said in a press conference. He added that her body was partially covered, as if "someone tried to hide it."

The sheriff said that based on bushes and sticks found in the grill of her car on Saturday, investigators had narrowed down an area they needed to search. They also found a piece of the car near her body.

Deese said the only person of interest in the case was Gunn's boyfriend. He was charged yesterday in a crime, not murder, that happened days before her disappearance.

DeMarcus Little, 22, was charged with damage to property after he allegedly smashed windows at Gunn's apartment and slashed her tires.

