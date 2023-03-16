Bodycam | Man arrested after shooting into southwest Atlanta home, police say

Atlanta Police said he tried to get rid of his weapon while hiding, but they found it.

ATLANTA — Video was released of a man's arrest after police reportedly saw him shoot inside of a Southwest Atlanta home on Saturday.

The Atlanta Police Department said it happened on March 11 when three officers were patrolling near the intersection of Mary Street SW and Smith Street SW. One officer said he saw a man "dressed in all black, wearing ballistic body armor and armed with a rifle.

That officer claimed the man shot "several rounds" into a home while people were inside. The officer then followed the man in his patrol car while the suspect walked away from the area.

When the man noticed police were following him, he tried to escape and hid between two homes on McDaniel Street. Atlanta Police said he tried to get rid of his weapon while hiding, but they found it.

Atlanta Police Department said they arrested the man and took him to the Fulton County Jail. No one was hurt inside the home; police claimed he shot in it.