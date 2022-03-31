Bodycam video shows chase where suspect shot at deputy, crashed in Atlanta

The chase crossed multiple counties on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — The Coweta County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released bodycam video showing the chase a day before where a suspect fled a traffic stop, reached speeds of 130mph, shot a deputy and finally crashed in Atlanta.

The chase crossed multiple counties before coming to an end at the I-85 exit ramp at Sylvan Road.

The bodycam video released on Thursday shows the beginning of the stop, with the suspect fleeing as the deputy approached the car on foot after pulling him over. It then shows several portions of the chase on I-85 North, before the deputy says he's being shot at.

It ends with the crash at the bottom of the I-85 exit ramp and law enforcement making the arrest.

After the crash, the sheriff's office said the driver "was taken into custody without further incident." There were no injuries involved in the incident, either to the suspect or the deputies, though the suspect was "transported to the hospital for medical clearance and will be transported to Coweta County Jail."

In a release, the sheriff's office said it started with a Coweta deputy trying to pull the car over on I-85 North.

The car stopped at first, and then as the deputy approached on foot, the driver sped off, authorities said.

"The vehicle continued north on I-85 at speeds in excess of 130 mph," a sheriff's office statement said. "The occupant of the vehicle aimed a firearm at the pursuing deputy and fired at least two rounds while outside of Coweta County."