Bodycam video released of fatal shooting involving woman armed with knife

The woman, who was allegedly armed with a knife and blow torch, was shot and killed as she advanced toward deputies.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam video associated with the deadly officer-involved shooting of a woman Monday morning.

She was identified as 40-year-old Julia Anne Moss of Athens, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident occurred at a residence off of Creek View Court off of White Oak Drive a little before 10:30 a.m.

Deputies were called to the residence in response to a domestic incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who is also participating in the investigation, deputies met with the man who called authorities. He told them that the woman had hit him on the head and was being aggressive.

When the deputies entered, they found Moss allegedly holding a lit blow torch and a knife.

They said she was a guest at the residence where the incident occurred, having spent the previous night there.

A male resident had telephoned 911 after Moss stabbed a dog and struck the male resident in the head with a pipe, they said. He had a visible injury to the head.

The sheriff's office said another male resident had barricaded himself into a bedroom in order to avoid Moss.

Deputies had attempted to de-escalate the situation for about 17 minutes prior to the shooting, they said.

The GBI collected all of the evidence from the scene, including all of the video, they said.

According to the sheriff's office, Moss was in what they described as an "apparent manic state" at the time, and deputies had called for medical assistance almost immediately after making contact with her.

Medical personnel could not enter until the scene had been secured, they said.

The sheriff's office identified the deputies involved in the incident as Cpl. Henderson and Deputy Swisher.

According to the sheriff's office, Swisher was covering Moss with a Taser, and he fired the Taser as she charged the deputies.

They said that Henderson fired the shots.

According to the sheriff's office, Henderson has been with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office for six years. He has extensive training in use of force and de-escalation. He is also a firearms instructor.

They said that deputies attempted CPR on Moss, to no avail.

The third deputy who arrived at the scene about a minute after the shots were fired is also an Emergency Medical Responder with Oconee County, the sheriff's office said.

An additional responding deputy is a trained EMT, they said. He also provided care, as did other deputies and a Georgia State Patrol trooper.

The male resident was treated at the scene, they said. The dog was treated by EMTs on the scene and at a local veterinary hospital and has been reunited with its owner.