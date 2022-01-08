Body camera video shows moments before Clayton County police officer shot by suspect

Through Officer Demika Lloyd's body camera, you can hear her trying to talk with the suspect.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Body camera video shows the moments before a Clayton County officer was shot by a suspect.

Clayton Police said they responded to three separate calls regarding 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor on the night of July 27 in Jonesboro. Police believed her to be suicidal.

Officer Demika Lloyd returned to the home on Newbury Drive after receiving a third 911 call. The video timestamped at 11:05 p.m. shows the officer rushing Pryor in a yard as Pryor holds something in her hand. Just moments later, Lloyd was shot.

Through officer Lloyd's body camera, you can hear her trying to talk with Pryor inside the home. In the video, you can see Officer Lloyd following Pryor through the door and out into the yard, where a security camera then picked up what unfolded next.

Seconds later, the surveillance video shows Pryor shooting Officer Lloyd before running away.

11Alive reached out to Clayton County Police to obtain the officer's full body camera video closer to the point where the shooting took place.

Authorities said after the shooting, Pryor drove to Atlanta where an Atlanta Police officer shot her.

Officer Lloyd and Pryor were both critically hurt.