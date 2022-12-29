Police investigating homicide on Bolton Road in Atlanta's Riverside neighborhood

Officers found a man shot, killed inside a crashed vehicle.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story.

Atlanta Police are investigating a homicide in the Riverside neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers said that around 4:30 a.m., they received word about a shooting on Bolton Road and Peyton Road, near the southwest corner of Chattahoochee Park.

Once there, they found a man in the driver's seat of a crashed vehicle who had been shot and killed. Officers add that they are not sure yet if he was shot before or after the crash.

Video from the scene showed a car with bullet holes in it.

Atlanta Police add that they are still investigating the incident at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

