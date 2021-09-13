Atlanta Police investigating after triple shooting at Fulton County apartment

According to APD, two of the men are in stable condition and one is in serious condition.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred at a Fulton County apartment in the Bankhead-Bolton community Monday night.

Officers responded to the Riverwood Club Apartments at 901 Bolton Rd. NW shortly after 8 p.m.

When they arrived, they found three men who were shot. APD said they were transported to the hospital.

According to APD, two of the men are in stable condition and one is in serious condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.