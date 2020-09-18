Bomb squad, FBI called out after suspected explosive injury in northwest Georgia

A search also uncovered 'additional explosive ordnance' police said.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A call of a person shot in north Georgia led to something altogether different on Friday. Now, state agents, the FBI, and a bomb squad are investigating.

Polk County Police said they were called to the area of Formby Trail to reports of a male victim with a gunshot wound. However, when they arrived, police and sheriff's deputies discovered the victim had been injured by what they believed was an explosive device. The victim has since been airlifted to an area trauma facility. Police haven't yet said how the male victim, whose age wasn't provided, received his injuries.

However, a short time later, officers and deputies located "additional explosive ordnance" at the same address. As such, the Floyd County bomb squad, Polk County Drug Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI are now involved, police said.