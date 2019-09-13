DORAVILLE, Ga. — DeKalb County Police say they are removing grenades located inside a home near Doraville.

Police were initially called to a suicide at the home on the 3300 block of Thornewood Drive on Thursday.

Once police arrived on scene, they became aware of possible explosive materials.

The bomb unit responded to assist in securing them.

It is not known if any of the explosives were active. They said homes in the area are evacuated and police have been there since yesterday with security overnight.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

MORE HEADLINES:

Explosion caused chemical fire at Calhoun adhesives plant; schools closed, 18 homes evacuated

Man accused of scheming Delta's SkyBonus miles program for 42 million points worth $1.75 million

Beto O'Rourke: 'Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47'

Civil rights 'foot soldier' Juanita Abernathy dies at 88