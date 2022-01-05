Spelman College among several HBCUs that received bomb threats on Tuesday

The college released a statement saying that the Department of Public Safety, along with police, responded to reports of a threat at the Manley College Center.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after responding to a potential bomb threat at Spelman College on Tuesday. Spelman is one of several HBCUS that said they received a similar threat on the same day.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, the Department of Public Safety at Spelman and the Atlanta Police Department responded to a potential bomb threat in the Manley College Center. After a thorough search, no devices were found and the building was secured. APD is actively investigating. pic.twitter.com/BtkD9q0zvc — Spelman College (@SpelmanCollege) January 5, 2022

After thoroughly searching, police along with Spelman Public Safety determined the building was secure and there were no devices found.

The news comes just weeks after multiple schools across the country stepped up security in response to threats that went viral on TikTok. Authorities also found these threats to not be credible as well.