SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police units and a bomb squad responded to a bomb threat on a diverted plane at Spokane International Airport. The FBI also was on scene responding to the threat.

The airport says a suspect is in custody at this time and that aviation operations have resumed.

According to Spokane police, all passengers on that plane were able to leave safely after the plane landed around 5:30 p.m.

Alaska Airlines confirmed the flight involved in the incident was Alaska Airlines Flight 334 from Atlanta to Seattle. They said a man made a "direct threat to the safety of our aircraft" to a flight attendant. This caused the flight to be diverted to Spokane, where it landed at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Alaska Airlines went on to say:

Consistent with security procedures, local and federal law enforcement were immediately notified and met the aircraft when it arrived. Since this is a law enforcement matter, please contact the FBI for additional details.

There are 177 passengers and 6 crew members on board. We appreciate their patience and understanding during this situation. We are working to get them to Seattle, their original destination, as quickly as possible. We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this incident.

No information is available at this time regarding the suspect.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also issued a statement on the incident:

Alaska Airlines Flight 334 landed safety at Spokane International Airport in Washington due to a security concern. Passengers were bused to the terminal. The Boeing 737 departed Atlanta International Airport and was originally destined for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Please contact the airline and TSA for more information.

