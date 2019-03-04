FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The teen accused of murdering Christian Broder will stay behind bars after a Fulton County judge denied his bond Wednesday.

Broder, a restaurant manager and father of a newborn child, was represented in the courtroom by two dozen family and friends who wore red in his honor.

Family and friends of Christian Broder wore red in his honor during a bond hearing in Fulton County court, for the man accused in his murder.

WXIA

Broder was waiting for an Uber with his family outside the Capital City Country Club when four men allegedly pulled up and robbed them . According to court records, Broder tried to reason with them when Jayden Myrick allegedly shot him in the stomach. He died from his injuries two weeks later.

All four young men involved in the robbery are charged in his death. Myrick was just 17 years old when he allegedly pulled the trigger.

Broder’s family and friends had three major objectives in the case: They wanted bond denied and for all of the defendants’ former crimes to be included – including gang affiliation. On Wednesday, they got what they asked for. All four are charged as party to a crime.

Myrick had been granted leniency from a judge just months earlier in a separate case and released from jail – a repeat offender as a teenager.

RELATED: Police make arrest in violent armed robbery outside Capital City Club

The attorney for the young driver of the getaway car argued that he shouldn’t be tried with Myrick. 19-year-old Torrus Fleetwood and two teens who were 15 at the time, will join Myrick at trial and all will face the same jury.

All four men are being held without bond.

Molly Broder, Christian’s widow, filed a lawsuit against the Capital City Club in February. She claimed in court documents that the people running the venue were well aware of a crime problem in the area.

Christian Broder

RELATED: Widow of slain Brookhaven wedding guest sues venue

"Contrary to having 'quietly beautiful, elegant surroundings,' Capital City Club knew, or should have known prior to the events in this case, that there was a crime problem around the club and historic Brookhaven neighborhood," the lawsuit said. "Christian Broder did nothing wrong and was a completely innocent victim in the robbery and shooting."