2 activists given bond after violent weekend protests, others denied

Two of the six people arrested given bond.

ATLANTA — Four of the six individuals arrested during violent protests in Downtown Atlanta over the weekend were denied bond Monday morning.

Twenty-three-year-old Ivan Ferguson and 20-year-old Graham Evatt, the only one arrested from Georgia, were given bond at $355,000.

On Saturday, protests over the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center turning violent as activists dressed in all black with masks on threw rocks and allegedly lit fireworks in front of a building housing the Atlanta Police Foundation.

Glass windows were shattered and a police cruiser was set on fire.

All of those arrested over the weekend are being charged with domestic terrorism, first degree arson, second degree criminal damage, and interference with government property -- all felonies. They also face multiple misdemeanor charges, as well.

Here is the identity of each person arrested and where they are from:

Nadja Geier, a 24-year-old woman from Nashville, Tennessee

Madeleine Feola, a 22-year-old woman from Spokane, Washington

Ivan Ferguson, a 23-year-old man from Nevada

Graham Evatt, a 20-year-old man from Decatur, Georgia

Francis Carrol, a 22-year-old man from Kennebunkport, Maine (his second arrest for domestic terrorism charges relating to "Cop City")

Emily Murphy, a 37-year-old woman from Grosse Isle, Michigan

Last week, a demonstrator was killed by law enforcement where the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper.

That same day, police said they made 7 arrests. None of those demonstrators were from Georgia, either.

The protesters have opposed the facility on environmental and historical grounds, saying it would decimate one of the largest preserved forest areas in the city and desecrate historically Native American land of the Muscogee Creek people, who once lived in the woods and called it the Weelaunee Forest before being displaced by white settlers in the early 19th Century.

They also oppose it on the grounds that the land was once the site of the Old Prison Farm, a jail complex that was billed during its operation in the mid-20th Century as an "Honor Farm" where prisoners farmed the land as a "dignified" means of imprisonment, a practice which has since been scrutinized for its profit generation and exploitation of unpaid labor.