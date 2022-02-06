Bond hearing scheduled for Young Thug

The rapper could find out if he will be able to get out of jail.

ATLANTA — Today, rapper Young Thug could find out if he will be able to get out of jail, as a court hearing is scheduled for him to enter a plea.

Young Thug - whose real name is Jeffrey Williams - is facing racketeering and gang related charges. The court hearing is expected for 9:30 a.m.

Last month, a Fulton County judge delayed his bond hearing on those charges.

Prosecutors claim Williams is dangerous and one of the ring leaders of the Young Slime Life Gang.

The Fulton County Sheriff previously said individuals named in the indictment involving Young Thug would be housed across several jails to address safety concerns involving rival gangs.

In the indictment returned by a Fulton County grand jury in May, Williams is accused of being a founder and active leader of the violent Young Slime Life street gang. The indictment mentions specific criminal charges regarding an "overt act in furthering of the conspiracy" and an "act of racketeering" to advance gang interests.

The nearly 90-page indictment charges both Williams and another Georgia rapper, Gunna, with gang-related crimes, including more than 25 others who have allegedly participated in YSL gang activity.