Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams is urging residents in the area where two children went missing Sunday to search their properties. "Under trailers, abandoned cars," he said during a news conference Monday.

Williams said the parents of 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams were home when the children disappeared at about 11:30 a.m.

"The family has been and remains cooperative," Williams said. "Right now everything is an option."

JSO released an incident report Monday, nearly 24 hours after Braxton and Bri'ya were last seen playing in a front yard in the Paradise Village mobile home park.

The children's father, Bryan Williams, told officers he was outside setting up for a bar-b-cue and the children were outside with him, according to the report. He told officers he noticed his two children were no longer outside with him at about noon and he tried to find them.

Bryan Williams called 911 to report them missing, the report states.

JSO Public Information Officer Christian Hancock said Sunday family members searched for an extended period of time before reporting them missing to JSO at around 1:30 p.m.

Braxton & Bri’ya Williams

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office