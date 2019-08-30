ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in broad daylight in one of the busiest areas of Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, they were called to the corner of Boulevard and Edgewood Avenue just before 2 p.m. in reference to a person shot. They arrived to find that the person who called in the shooting was already taking the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The caller told police that the victim had been shot in the back. Police didn't identify the victim but said that he arrived at the hospital and was "alert, conscious, and breathing" at the time. His exact condition and the circumstances of the shooting haven't been released. Police are still investigating the crime.

Boulevard in the area where the shooting was reported serves as the dividing line between two well-known Atlanta neighborhoods, Old Fourth Ward and Sweet Auburn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

