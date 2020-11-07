Atlanta police discover body with 'multiple stab wounds' in southeast Atlanta

The body was found in the Boulevard Heights area of Atlanta off of Hamilton Street.

ATLANTA — Police and the medical examiner are investigating following the discovery of a body that had apparently been stabbed several times in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said they were called to 650 Hamilton Avenue SE in regard to the discovery of a deceased white male around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"The male was located in a small wooded area and appeared to have sustained multiple stab wounds," police spokesperson Anthony Grant said.

Homicide detectives are now working to determine the circumstances of the incident. Authorities haven't suggested whether the stab wounds were the victim's cause of death or if they have found any clues to what happened at the scene just yet.

The location where the body was found, based on the address provided by police, was in the Boulevard Heights community just off of Boulevard SE.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.