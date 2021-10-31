APD: Boy hit, killed by car in East Lake neighborhood

ATLANTA — A boy has been struck and killed in the East Lake community Sunday evening, Atlanta Police said.
Authorities responded at the 2700-block of Memorial Drive SE, near East Lake Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a boy who had been struck by a car. APD said EMS arrived and he was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver involved remained on the scene, according to APD. Its Accident Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.