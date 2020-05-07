x
Boy shot at South Fulton home, police said

The victim was reported to be in stable condition, according to police.
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police said a boy was shot and wounded Saturday night.

According to South Fulton Police Lt. Jubal Rogers, officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of Stream View at about 10:45 p.m., after receiving reports of a person shot. 

When they arrived, Rogers said, officers found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Rogers said the boy was reported to be in stable condition. 

He said that there are no suspects in custody at the present time and the investigation remains ongoing.

