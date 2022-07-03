Young boy shot leaving party in LaGrange, police say

They said he was approached by a person wearing a mask.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A young boy was shot late Saturday night in LaGrange when he told police he was confronted by a man wearing a mask as he was heading home from a party.

LaGrange Police said they got a call just before midnight to West Point Street and Sirrine Street where they located the boy with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to West Georgia Medical Center for treatment. They said he is expected to survive.