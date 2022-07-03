Young boy shot leaving party in LaGrange, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A young boy was shot late Saturday night in LaGrange when he told police he was confronted by a man wearing a mask as he was heading home from a party.
LaGrange Police said they got a call just before midnight to West Point Street and Sirrine Street where they located the boy with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to West Georgia Medical Center for treatment. They said he is expected to survive.
The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time and police did not say how old the juvenile was. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Detective Hall.