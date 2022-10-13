Boyfriend accused in death of his 29-year-old girlfriend in Gilmer County, sheriff says

Here's what we know.

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A boyfriend has been accused and faces a murder charge in connection to his 29-year-old girlfriend's death, the Gilmer County Sheriff said Thursday.

The sheriff said Wednesday morning deputies and EMS responded to a reported "medical emergency" at a home off of Tails Creek Road in Gilmer County.

When first responders arrived, they saw the injuries of 29-year-old Ashley Peterson and requested detectives from Gilmer County's Criminal Investigation Division to respond. When detectives arrived, they asked for assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Peterson was taken to Piedmont Mountainside Medical Center in Ellijay for medical treatment, where she died a short time later, the Gilmer Sheriff said.

During their investigation, detectives found there was a fight between Peterson and her 25-year-old boyfriend, Johnathan Kyle Tatum.

The sheriff's office said the GBI has officially charged Tatum with murder and he's currently being held at the Gilmer County Adult Detention Center.

