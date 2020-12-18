Atlanta Police charge boyfriend with murder of woman reported missing a month ago

APD said their investigation determined that Stokes allegedly murdered Macklin in the apartment they shared.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta missing person case has now turned into a homicide investigation and police have charged the woman's boyfriend in connection with her death.

Atlanta Police arrested 57-year-old Anthony Stokes this week. Officers accused Stokes of murdering 56-year-old Sean Macklin.

Officers went to the apartment they shared in the 100 block of Logan Street on Nov. 10 when they received a call from Macklin's daughter, who lives in Indiana. She became concerned, telling officers she had not heard from her mother since Nov. 5.

When police spoke to Stokes about Macklin, they said he told investigators the two had been having relationship issues and she was moving out. Officers said he claimed he last saw her on Nov. 6.

Atlanta Police said their investigation determined that Stokes allegedly murdered Macklin in the apartment they shared. They were able to secure a warrant and take him into custody Wednesday.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.