Emmett Davis made his first court appearance Saturday morning at the Gwinnett County Jail after being on the run for six months.

The 21-year-old Davis was Silling Man's boyfriend at the time of her murder.

Davis sat with his head lowered until he was asked to stand by the magistrate court judge.

He told the judge he understood his charges -- of felony aggravated assault and felony murder.

The judge then denied bond for Davis and assigned him a court-appointed attorney.

Emmett Davis appears in Magistrate Court on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

In December, a mall security guard at Gwinnett Place Mall found the body of 19-year-old Silling Man in a vacant Subway restaurant space. Investigators said they believe she had been dead for two weeks before he body was discovered.

On Friday, Davis was arrested at his Lawrenceville home. In arrest warrants, police said they believe he suffocated Man.

Man was a sophomore psychology student at Georgia State University.

Davis' neighbors told 11Alive News on Friday they had heard arguments between the two in the weeks leading up to the murder.

Man's family told us off camera on Friday that the family had given up hope that the case would be solved, but now, they still have unanswered questions -- including how could one person take Man's body and hide it in a shopping mall without help.

The judge set Davis' preliminary hearing for Thursday, June 21.

