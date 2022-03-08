Police announce third arrest in murder of beloved father, coach at Gwinnett QT

Bradley Coleman was filling his tires with air on July 10 when three men attempted to carjack him.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County on Friday announced a third arrest in the murder of a beloved father and coach who was filling his car tires with air when they attempted a carjacking at a QuikTrip in July.

The arrest of Josiah Hughley, 20, brings all three men originally suspected in the carjacking and killing of Bradley Coleman into custody.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Hughley had been arrested in Atlanta on Thursday by the U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit. He will face charges including felony murder and aggravated assault.

Miles Collins and the suspected shooter in the murder, David Jarrad Booker, were previously arrested earlier in the summer.

In the incident, police said one suspect got in on the driver's side of Coleman's car, attempting to steal it as Coleman pumped air into his tires.

Coleman then got in on the passenger's side, and officers said the two began to fight. A second suspect from the carjacker's car also joined the fight.

Coleman was later found dead near his car.

Penny Poole, whose son knew Coleman from childhood and played sports with him, told 11Alive at a vigil earlier this year that he "always stood out as a young man."

"Quiet man, a purposeful young man and loved by all," Poole said. "That is not just a casual statement. That is truth beyond measure.”

John Lewis, his youth football coach, described him as a loving father and mentor to other young athletes.

A former teammate, Shahid Mitchell, told 11Alive he was a "leader guiding people in the right direction."