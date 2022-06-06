Man wanted for killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in Woodstock, sheriff says

Witnesses said Brakus Golden, 24, of Canton, shot the victim and left the scene.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Cherokee County are working to get a murder suspect off the street.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a home off King Arthur Drive in Woodstock around 6:15 p.m. where they located a 25-year-old man shot dead.

Witnesses said Brakus Golden, 24, of Canton, shot the victim and left in a red 2018 Mazda 3 with Georgia plate CSS3950.

The sheriff's office said Golden was in a previous relationship with the victim's girlfriend who lives at that home. Their names have not been released.

They said they have active warrants for Golden and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.