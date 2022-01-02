Two charged with murder in shooting death of man who crashed down I-285 embankment

Brandon Barnett, 38, was killed in February.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a Decatur man in February who was shot, drove a short distance away and then crashed down an I-285 embankment.

DeKalb County Police said Azariah Corbin, 19, and Dexter Cooper, 20, were arrested on Thursday.

The department said both were Stone Mountain residents.

In February, police said they believed Barnett pulled over on an access road and was stopped when a suspect on foot approached and fired shots at his car.

Barnett was able to travel a short distance and crashed before going down an embankment just south of I-285 South. He was taken to a hospital and later died, police said.