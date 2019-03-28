PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Details released by police suggest that three suspects in a Gwinnett County theft didn't get the memo about remaining inconspicuous.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is on the lookout for a gray Porsche that they believe three people were cruising in a short time after a man said his car was broken into on Tuesday.

Police said the suspects were seen on camera riding in the 4-door Panamera and stopping to use the victim's freshly-stolen credit card at various locations.

The victim, who said he was parked in the 6000 block of Peachtree Parkway said the break-in happened around 2 p.m. In addition to his credit cards, the suspects allegedly took cash and other personal items.

The first male suspect was described as having a thin build and a short beard. The second had a goatee and dreadlocks down to his shoulders. The woman had long, braided hair and a tattoo on her upper left arm.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime or these suspects to call detectives at 770-513-5300. To report anonymously and be eligible for a reward up to $2,000, tipsters can also leave information at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

MORE NEWS