One of four arrested in Butts County child exploitation case was Gwinnett County Police officer

The arrest of Breonna Jones, 30, and three others in the case was announced by the GBI on May 27.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One of four people arrested last month in a Butts County child exploitation case is a Gwinnett County Police Department officer who has since been fired and faces a child molestation charge.

Gwinnett Police confirmed to 11Alive that 30-year-old Breonna Jones had been on full-duty status with the department since January, after returning from a military deployment between 2021 and 2023. She was originally hired in October 2019.

She was terminated after the arrest.

According to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation release announcing the arrests on May 27, Jones and a 31-year-old man helped a 29-year-old woman travel to another state "to avoid arrest and conceal evidence of this crime."

Gwinnett Police said said she was initially charged with hindering the apprehension of another individual, a felony that resulted in Internal Affairs taking possession of her firearm, badge, patrol car, uniform, ballistic vest, police computer and all other county-issued equipment.

GCPD said that the day after her arrest, Jones "was additionally charged with one count of child molestation as a result of the ongoing investigation by the GBI."

The bureau, in its May 27 release, said the case came about out of "numerous search warrants" executed on May 23.

The 29-year-old woman faces three charges of distributing child pornography and an additional charge of producing child pornography. The 31-year-old man is charged with false statements and party to the crime on the production of child pornography charge.

A 52-year-old woman was also charged with false statements and party to the crime on the production of child pornography charge.