19-year-old identified as victim killed in Lenora Park shooting

The incident happened Thursday night, and detectives are still investigating the case.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police identified the victim Friday morning in a deadly shooting that happened at Lenora Park the night before.

The Gwinnett County Police Department announced on Twitter that 19-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey of Snellville had died in the shooting, which happened late Thursday night at the park on Lenora Church Road.

Gwinnett County Police Department said Thursday night that officers were dispatched to a fire station around 10:30 on Thursday to speak with a man who was dropped off after being shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

While police were investigating at the fire station, they received another call about gunshots being fired at Lenora Park in Snellville. The police department reported shell casings were found around the area.

"Detectives are still investigating the events that resulted in the shooting. Witnesses are encouraged to call @StopCrimeATL with tips at 404.577.8477," Gwinnett Police said Friday morning.

Detectives are still investigating the events that resulted in the shooting. Witnesses are encouraged to call @StopCrimeATL with tips at 404.577.8477. https://t.co/4wLuEHnNlC pic.twitter.com/c35Gdlp0qI — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) June 16, 2023