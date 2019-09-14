DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman has been convicted on multiple charges in relation to the death of a Florida child who was evacuating from a hurricane in 2017.

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office, 28-year-old Brianna Robertson was found guilty Sept. 5 of two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree - DUI-less safe and reckless driving.

The charges stem from an accident on Sept. 11, 2017 that led to the death of 11-year-old Timothy Jones. Prosecutors said the accident happened in the driveway of the Barbashela Circle home that Robertson shared with her boyfriend and his parents. The family was hosting a party for relatives and friends - including the victim and his mother - who were evacuating from Florida during Hurricane Irma.

Prosecutors said the victim's mom, Shyra Slack, were heading to the car to leave when Robertson began yelling at the mother - with whom she had an earlier interaction.

Witnesses said Robertson was intoxicated as Slack approached the passenger side of her car and opened the door. Robertson then allegedly put the car in reverse causing the open door to hit Slack. That's when the child allegedly ran to his mother's aid and tossed a can of soda into Robertson's car.

But Prosecutors said Robertson continued to back out of the driveway and hit the boy knocking him to the ground and into the road.

"She then put the car in drive and rove forward over the child, crushing his ribs and dragging him briefly under the car," a statement from the district attorney's office said.

She ended up striking a fence and a tree before blowing a tire at which point the car stopped. The 11-year-old child was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Robertson would later claim in court that she was defending herself from an attack by Slack who she claimed was trying to enter her car. The jury didn't agree, though and found her guilty in the child's death.

She was sentenced by DeKalb County Superior Court Chief Judge Asha Jackson to 15 years eight of which will be served in prison with the rest on probation.

