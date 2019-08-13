CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who police said has been terrorizing several Clayton County neighborhoods by throwing bricks has been identified. She's now wanted by police.

Clayton County Police identified 23-year-old Brianna Marks as the "brick-throwing bandit."

Authorities said the woman is wanted for at least five separate cases in Clayton County, and has been charged with multiple counts of criminal trespass as of Aug. 7. Her latest charges, according to police, also include an additional count of criminal trespass and battery of school personnel.

Marks is not in custody right now, but officials said the Clayton County Police Department and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office are "working diligently" to catch her and prevent further property damage.

